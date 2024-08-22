California legislators break with Gov. Newsom over loan to keep state’s last nuclear plant running

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California Legislature is signaling that it could cancel a $400 million loan payment to help finance a longer lifespan for the state’s last nuclear power plant. The votes in the state Senate and Assembly exposed a rift with Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who says a longer run for the Diablo Canyon plant is critical to maintaining reliable power supplies. The dispute is part of continuing negotiations over a new state budget. The state has endorsed a five-year extension for the plant beyond a planned closing by 2025. Legislators want more information on repayment of state loans by operator Pacific Gas & Electric.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.