Gun rights activists target new Massachusetts law with lawsuit and repeal effort

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts gun rights activists are vowing to pursue repealing a gun bill signed into law by Democratic Gov. Maura Healey. The new statute includes a ban on hard-to-trace “ghost guns” and adds requirements to obtain a gun license. Gun rights advocates call the measure an “historic attack” on civil rights. Activists are also hoping to get a question on the 2026 ballot to undo the measure, which toughens the state’s already strict gun laws. The legislation was partly a reaction to the Supreme Court’s 2022 Bruen decision saying citizens have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense.

