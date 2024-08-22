Man with a bloody head arrested after refusing to exit a plane at Miami airport, police say

MIAMI (AP) — A Las Vegas couple says they were removed from a plane and arrested at Miami International Airport after other passengers complained about the man’s bleeding head following a hair transplant surgery. Miami-Dade police say the 27-year-old man and 32-year-old woman had already boarded an American Airlines flight to Las Vegas on Tuesday when flight staff noticed the man’s bleeding head. A flight attendant told the man he would need to clean up the blood or leave the plane, but the couple refused. Police say officers removed the couple from the plane and charged them with trespassing and resisting arrest. The couple’s attorney says there were discriminated against because of how they looked following a medical procedure.

