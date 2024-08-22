State trooper who fatally shot man at hospital was justified in use of deadly force, report says

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says a state trooper who fatally shot a man at a psychiatric hospital in November shortly after the man killed a security guard was justified in using deadly force. The trooper, Nathan Sleight, fired at John Madore on Nov. 17 after Madore fatally shot Bradley Haas, an unarmed state Department of Safety security officer who was working at the New Hampshire Hospital’s front entrance. Madore was a former patient at the Concord hospital. Video cameras showed that the events happened in under one minute.

