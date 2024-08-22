US ambassador to Mexico calls proposed judicial overhaul a democracy ‘risk’ and economic threat

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Mexico is calling a judicial overhaul proposed by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador a “risk” to the country’s democracy. Ambassador Ken Salazar also said Thursday that the overhault, including having judges be elected, “threatens the historic commercial relationship” between Mexico and the U.S. The proposed overhaul has spurred a fierce outcry from investors and financial institutions in recent days, with the Mexican peso steadily dropped in currency markets. Federal judicial employees have been on strike since Monday to protest the president’s proposal.

