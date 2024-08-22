Voting technology firm, conservative outlet seek favorable ruling in 2020 election defamation case

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Attorneys for an electronic voting company suing conservative news outlet Newsmax for defamation are asking a Delaware judge to rule in their favor. Florida-based Smartmatic claims the hosts and guests on the cable network made false and defamatory statements after the 2020 election implying that Smartmatic participated in rigging the vote count, and that its software was used to switch votes. During a hearing Thursday, attorneys for Newsmax also asked the judge to rule in their favor, although there was no immediate ruling. The lawsuit is one of several stemming from conservative news outlets alleging voting fraud occurred during the 2020 election.

