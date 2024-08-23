11th victim found after a boat carrying migrants capsized on a river on the Serbia-Bosnia border

BRATUNAC, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The death toll from a migrant boat capsizing on the border between Serbia and Bosnia has risen to 11. Serbian police said that a man’s body has been pulled out of the Drina River. The boat capsized on Thursday. The body was found on Friday on the Bosnian side of the river. A statement said that authorities believe that the man is the last missing person from the tragedy. The boat was carrying between 25 and 30 migrants when it overturned early Thursday on the Drina. The bodies of 10 people were found in the river on Thursday while 18 people made it to land.

