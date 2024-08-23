Biden promised to clean up heavily polluted communities. Here is how advocates say he did

Just a week after taking office, President Joe Biden signed an executive order prioritizing environmental justice. He committed the administration to helping neighborhoods burdened by a history of pollution and racism. Since then, the Biden administration has solicited the advice of advocates, written stricter environmental rules and steered clean energy funding towards disadvantaged communities. To review the administration’s performance, The Associated Press spoke with roughly 30 groups advocating for environmental justice. They said he has done more than any previous president. But there were also concerns that some policies are too weak and others off base. The result of the election could also derail spending and the government’s environmental justice work.

