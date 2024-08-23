Germany plans $3.7 billion program to help decarbonize industry, including carbon storage

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has announced plans to provide about 3.3 billion euros ($3.7 billion) in funding for projects to make industry more climate-friendly, including by storing carbon dioxide underground at offshore sites. Germany has Europe’s biggest economy and is home to many energy-intensive industries. It aims to cut its emissions to “net zero” by 2045. The new program announced Friday is aimed largely at medium-sized companies. The government announced in February that it plans to enable so-called carbon capture and storage, pushing ahead with a much-discussed technology in an acknowledgement that time is running out to combat climate change.

