Greek coast guards open fire on migrant smuggling boat after alleged ramming, killing 1 passenger

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say the crew of a Greek coast guard vessel has opened fire on a speedboat smuggling migrants — including five children — from neighboring Turkey, killing one man. They say the shot was fired after the speedboat’s helmsman rammed the Greek patrol boat in a bid to escape arrest. A coast guard statement says the remaining 13 migrants on the speedboat are unharmed and have been taken to the southeast Aegean Sea island of Symi. Two of the passengers have been arrested on suspicion of belonging to a migrant smuggling gang.

