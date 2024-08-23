New York temporarily barred from taking action against groups for promoting abortion pill ‘reversal’

A federal judge has temporarily blocked New York’s attorney general from taking enforcement action against certain pregnancy counseling centers for promoting what critics say is an unproven method to reverse medication abortions. The judge on Thursday issued a preliminary injunction citing free speech rights. The order is part of a lawsuit against state Attorney General Letitia James. Two pregnancy counseling centers and a related association sued and said James was targeting anti-abortion groups unfairly. In another case, James’ office is suing nearly a dozen other pregnancy counseling centers for promoting “Abortion Pill Reversal.” The attorney general argues there is no evidence the process is safe or effective.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.