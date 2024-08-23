14 killed, 16 injured and more missing after a bus with Indian pilgrims drives off a Nepal highway

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A bus carrying dozens of Indian pilgrims has driven off a highway in Nepal, leaving 14 killed, 16 injured and several more missing. The bus veered off the highway and rolled toward a fast-flowing river before stopping on the rocky bank. The top part of the bus had been ripped but the wreckage did not plunge into the Marsyangdi river. Police say some four dozen were on board the bus. The injured have been rushed to hospitals nearby. Police and army rescuers are helping to pull people from the wreckage. Bus accidents in Nepal are mostly due to poorly maintained roads and vehicles. Much of the country is covered by mountains with narrow roads.

