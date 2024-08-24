Hundreds cruise Philadelphia streets in the 15th annual Philly Naked Bike Ride

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hundreds of people in various states of undress cruised the streets of Philadelphia to cheers from onlookers in the 15th annual Philly Naked Bike Ride. The ride, which started in 2009, is billed as promoting cycling as fuel-conscious transportation and encouraging body positivity. Organizers stress that participants aren’t required to ride completely in the buff, telling them to get “as bare as you dare.” The course changes each year but generally highlights city landmarks. Organizers said the ride includes not just bicycles but “all forms of human-powered transportation” and point to a code of conduct that bars any kind of physical or sexual harassment.

