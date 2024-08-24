New York City man charged with stealing sword, bullhorn from Coach Rick Pitino’s St. John’s office

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say they have arrested a 25-year-old man for stealing a ceremonial sword and bullhorn from Coach Rick Pitino’s office at St. John’s University. Police Saturday said the Queens resident was arrested Friday, one day after police released surveillance footage showing two men walking down a hallway in the building carrying the stolen items. He faces charges of burglary, petit larceny, trespassing and possession of stolen property. Police say the theft happened Tuesday when two men gained entry to the university athletics department offices. The second suspect is still at large.

