10-foot python found during San Francisco Bay Area sideshow bust

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Bay Area authorities say they found a 10-foot-long python in a vehicle during a bust of an illegal sideshow that attracted hundreds of people. The Vallejo Police Department said in a statement Saturday that officials received multiple calls late Friday night of a sideshow involving roughly 500 vehicles. Police say drivers were blocking traffic, beaming lasers into the eyes of other motorists, and spinning their vehicles. Authorities chased down a vehicle and found a python in the car. Vallejo is about 30 miles northeast of San Francisco.

