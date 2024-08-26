3 people stabbed during London’s Notting Hill Carnival, police say

LONDON (AP) — London’s Metropolitan Police say three people were stabbed during the first day of the Notting Hill Carnival, Europe’s biggest street festival, with a 32-year-old woman suffering “life-threatening” injuries. More than 1 million people are expected to attend the carnival, a celebration of Afro-Caribbean culture that takes place every year on the streets of the Notting Hill neighborhood in west London. Some 7,000 police officers have been assigned to the event, which concludes Monday. Police say they made 90 arrests on Sunday, including 10 people who were detained for assaulting emergency workers, 18 for possession of offensive weapons and four for sexual offenses.

