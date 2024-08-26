ABC-7 at 4: Progress321 Presents One Region One Table: A Disco in the El Paso Desert

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—Progress321 announced the return of its premier culinary event, One Region, One Table. The event will be held in Downtown El Paso and celebrate the culinary culture of our unique region, which encompasses El Paso, Texas, Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Ciudad. Juarez, Mexico.

One Region One Table guests will enjoy an eight-course meal crafted by 16 distinguished regional chefs. Each pairing will create dishes highlighting our region's diverse ingredients. This year, chefs Marco Olivares and Mike Graham will oversee the event, which will feature a cocktail hour, live entertainment, and a curated drink pairing menu.

It will be held on Tuesday, August 27th, at 9:30 a.m. at El Mirador Bar, overlooking our event location on Saturday, September 14th, 2024, from 4:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Tickets are available for $200 for Progress321 members and $250 for the general public. Purchase tickets on OneRegionOneTable.com and follow Progress321 on social media.