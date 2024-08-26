Colombian soccer official Ramón Jesurún has charges from Copa America arrest dropped

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Ramón Jesurún had charges of battering a security guard at the Copa America final dropped more than a month after the Colombian soccer federation president and his son were arrested at the match where hundreds of fans forced their way into Hard Rock Stadium. Michael Band, an attorney for the 71-year-old Jesurún, said Monday that prosecutors decided to drop the felony battery charges after carefully considering the evidence. Charges remain against Jesurún’s son, Ramon Jesurún Jr., who is scheduled to go on trial in November. Jesurún and his son both faced three counts of felony battery after being accused of fighting security guards after the Copa final on July 14.

