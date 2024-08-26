Harris and Trump are having a new squabble over their upcoming debate, this time about muted mics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have thrown into question whether they will meet for a debate next month as scheduled, with the presidential nominees in disagreement over whether microphones should be muted. The Democratic and Republican presidential nominees are slated to meet Sept. 10 in Philadelphia for a debate on ABC News. The Harris campaign says it’s told ABC they want microphones to be live, not muted when it’s the other candidate’s turn to speak, which is different from the rules for the June debate between Trump and President Joe Biden. Trump’s campaign says the GOP nominee accepted the same rules for the ABC debate, but then Harris’ campaign sought changes.

