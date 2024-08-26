Hone swirls past Hawaii’s main islands after dumping enough rain to ease wildfire fears
Associated Press
HONOLULU (AP) — Tropical Storm Hone blasted the Big Island with rain and is swirling past Hawaii’s main islands. Hone was a hurricane at its peak but was back to a tropical storm on Monday with top sustained winds of 65 mph. Tropical Storm Hector gained strength in the eastern Pacific, but no coastal watches or warnings were in effect as it was still far out at sea. And, Hurricane Gilma was still far east of Hawaii but gained a bit of strength on Monday morning. Gilma is expected to remain a hurricane through Tuesday, but is forecast to weaken considerably before it reaches the islands.