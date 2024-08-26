Judge accepts insanity plea from man who attacked Virginia congressman’s office with bat
Associated Press
A northern Virginia man who attacked staffers in the district office of U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly with a baseball bat has been found not guilty by reason of insanity. A Fairfax County judge accepted the insanity plea Monday from Xuan-Kha Tran Pham on charges that included malicious wounding and assault. Pham was arrested and charged in May 2023. Two staffers were injured in the attack. Both prosecutors and Pham’s lawyers agreed that Pham has mental illness. He will now be sent to a psychiatric hospital for treatment.