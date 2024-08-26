Judge orders Martin Shkreli to turn over all copies of unreleased Wu-Tang Clan album

NEW YORK (AP) — “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli has been ordered to turn over copies of Wu-Tang Clan’s unreleased “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin’” album to his lawyers by Friday. Federal Judge Pamela K. Chen in Brooklyn ruled Monday that Shkreli must produce all copies of the album. He also must report by Sept. 30 the names of anyone he distributed the music to, along with revenues he received from the album. In June, Shkreli was sued by a cryptocurrency collective that bought the only known copy of the album for $4.75 million. Shkreli was dubbed “Pharma Bro” for boosting the price of a life-saving drug.

