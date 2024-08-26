LA to pay more than $38M for failing to make affordable housing accessible

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The city of Los Angeles will pay more than $38 million to settle a lawsuit from 2017 over allegedly failing to meet federal accessibility requirements when using federal grant funds for multifamily affordable housing. Federal officials say Monday that the lawsuit stated the city of LA did not make its affordable housing accessible to those with disabilities for a decade. Some issues were slopes that were too steep, counters that were too high and entryways that did not permit wheelchair access. According to the lawsuit, the city also failed to maintain a publicly available list of accessible units and their accessibility features.

