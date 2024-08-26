Missouri abortion-rights amendment faces last-minute legal challenges

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Both sides of the debate over whether to enshrine abortion rights in Missouri’s constitution have filed last-minute legal challenges hoping to influence how, and if, the proposal goes before voters. Anti-abortion leaders sued to take the amendment off November’s ballot. They say the amendment doesn’t describe all the regulations that would be overturned if it is enacted. Meanwhile, the abortion-rights campaign is suing Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office for allegedly trying to mislead voters about what the amendment would do. That lawsuit asks a judge to rewrite a high-level summary of the proposal that will be displayed at voting centers on Election Day.

