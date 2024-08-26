Ohio prison holds first-ever five-course meal open to public on facility grounds

GRAFTON, Ohio (AP) — Almost 60 members of the public attended a five-course meal at a state prison in northeast Ohio that the facility says is the first of its kind in state history. The meal was prepared with food grown in the garden on the prison grounds. The incarcerated men who participated in the event are enrolled in a course through the organization EDWINS that teaches students cooking techniques and other certifications needed to work in a restaurant. The men in the program are serving a variety of sentences from short to life. Some will graduate and have the option to work for restaurants in the Cleveland area upon their release.

