The sports world is reacting to the death of Swedish soccer coach Sven-Göran Eriksson. England’s first ever foreign-born manager died Monday at home surrounded by his family, his agent Bo Gustavsson told The Associated Press. He was 76. His death followed eight months after he revealed he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

