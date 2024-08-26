Skip to Content
UTEP kicks off fall semester and Miner Welcome!

today at 5:22 AM
Published 4:54 AM

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The University of Texas at El Paso is welcoming students back to campus today. UTEP has many new initiatives in store, along with their yearly, miner traditions!

The first event, Texas Western Gold Rush kicks off tonight at 7:00 p.m. at UTEP's Centennial Plaza.

Tune into Good Morning El Paso to learn about all the events. We will have live reports with UTEP president Dr. Heather Wilson and UTEP's vice president of student affairs, Dr. Catie McCorry-Andalis all morning.

Isabella Martinez

