Comic Relief US launches new Roblox game to help children build community virtually and in real life

NEW YORK (AP) — A nonprofit’s experiment building a Roblox game to develop charitable habits among children went so well that this year’s campaign is expanding. Comic Relief US is launching its second annual “Game to Change the World” campaign. It features a magical new universe on the popular world-building app Roblox. There will also be an exclusive virtual concert featuring Imagine Dragons and a Nickelodeon partnership. The goal is to instill empathy and raise money through a scavenger hunt. Users can collect magical tools that will improve their surroundings. Comic Relief US CEO Alison Moore says the community-building message is meant to be emblematic in the gameplay itself.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.