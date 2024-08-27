Dolly Parton is sending free books to children across 21 states — and around the world

Dolly Parton’s father grew up poor and never got the chance to learn to read. Inspired by her family, over the past three decades, the 78-year-old country music legend has made it her mission to improve literacy through her Imagination Library book giveaway program. And in recent months, it has expanded statewide in places like Missouri and Kentucky. They are among 21 states where all children under the age of 5 can enroll to have books mailed to their homes monthly. On Tuesday, she stopped in both states to promote the program, even singing her favorite song, “Coat of Many Colors.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.