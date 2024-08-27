Global players’ union builds on FIFA regulations with a guide for expectant mothers

The global soccer players’ union has released a guide to give athletes and teams alike a guide for best practices in returning from pregnancy and childbirth. It covers how to manage pregnancy, what to expect in childbirth, and how to prepare for a return to soccer. Cheyna Matthews, who retired from pro soccer in 2023, along with United States left back Crystal Dunn, Germany goalkeeper Almuth Schult and Iceland midfielder Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir, helped devise FIFPRO’s “Postpartum Return to Play Guide.” Matthews says having a guideline for the players “does ease the stress.”

