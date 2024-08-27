Jury resumes deliberating in trial of ex-politician accused of killing Las Vegas reporter

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A jury in Las Vegas has resumed deliberations in the trial of a former Democratic politician accused of killing an investigative reporter two years ago. The panel returns Tuesday morning after working Monday for about four hours. Prosecutors say Robert Telles blamed reporter Jeff German for writing stories that he believed destroyed his career, ruined his reputation and threatened his marriage. But Telles denies killing German in September 2022. Telles maintains that evidence against him was tainted, planted or wrong. His attorney presented an image at closing arguments Monday of a person who didn’t look like Telles driving a maroon SUV that evidence showed was key to the crime. Telles faces life in prison if he’s found guilty.

