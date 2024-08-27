Montana doctor overprescribed meds and overbilled health care to pad his income, prosecutors say

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a Montana cancer doctor for years saw up to 70 patients per day, double-billed federal health care programs and overprescribed pain medications to boost his income. Prosecutors said Tuesday they filed a civil lawsuit against Dr. Thomas Weiner of Helena and reached a $10.8 million settlement with the hospital where he worked. Weiner was fired from St. Peter’s Health in late 2020. He maintains his innocence and has sued the hospital for firing him. A four-year investigation found Weiner ordered medically unnecessary treatments, saw patients more often than necessary, falsified records to bill at higher amounts than allowed and prescribed painkillers to non-cancer patients.

