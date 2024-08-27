NASA’s Perseverance rover on Mars begins steep climb to rim of a crater

NEW YORK (AP) — A NASA rover on Mars is tackling a new challenge and climbing to the rim of a crater. The rover called Perseverance started the steep climb Tuesday. It has spent the last 3 1/2 years exploring the bottom of the crater where it landed in 2021. So far, it has collected 22 rock core samples and will pick up more from the top of the crater. The samples may help scientists piece together what the red planet’s climate looked like billions of years ago. The rover will scale rocky terrain and slopes of up to 23 degrees on the monthslong journey.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.