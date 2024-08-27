Pennsylvania ammo plant boosts production of key artillery shell in Ukraine’s fight against Russia

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania ammunition plant that makes a key artillery shell in Ukraine’s fight against Russia has managed to boost production by 50% to meet surging demand, with more capacity set to come on line. Along with two plants in nearby Wilkes-Barre, the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant recently increased production of 155 mm howitzer shells from 24,000 to 36,000 rounds per month. Government officials say three new production lines are under development that will allow the Scranton facility to produce even more of the critical munitions. Plant officials gave a tour of the factory on Tuesday to showcase an ongoing $400 million modernization.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.