Spain’s leader begins West Africa tour in Mauritania to tackle irregular migration to Canary Islands

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s prime minister has embarked on a three-day tour of West Africa as the European nation struggled to contain the number of people making the dangerous Atlantic voyage by boat to the Canary Islands. The Spanish archipelago is located close to the African coast. Spain’s Interior Ministry says that more than 22,000 people have disembarked in the archipelago since January. That’s more than double the number for the same period last year. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez begins his visit to Mauritania on Tuesday before continuing south to Gambia and Senegal. The three coastal nations have become the main departure points used by smugglers to launch overcrowded boats.

