Tesla lawsuit challenging Louisiana ban on direct car sales from plants revived by appeals court

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An appeals court has revived Tesla’s federal court challenge to a Louisiana law that prohibits automobile manufacturers from selling directly to consumers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court ruling Monday said Tesla had made a plausible claim that the Louisiana Motor Vehicle Commission was biased against the electric car company owned by billionaire Elon Musk. The legal action is part of a broader effort in multiple states to circumvent laws that bar vehicle manufacturers from also being local retailers.

