What to know about the Oropouche virus, also known as sloth fever

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials say more than 20 people returning to the U.S. from Cuba had been infected with a virus transmitted by bugs. They all had Oropouche virus disease, also known as sloth fever. None have died, and there is no evidence that it’s spreading in the United States. But officials are warning U.S. doctors to be on the lookout for the infection in travelers coming from Cuba and South America. The virus is spread to humans by infected biting midges and certain types of mosquitoes.

