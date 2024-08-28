A magnitude-5.2 quake hits the Greek island of Crete with no immediate reports of injuries, damage
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 has struck off the southern resort island of Crete. There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage. The Athens Geodynamic Institute says the undersea quake occurred at 7:29 p.m. local time between Crete and the islet of Gavdos. It had a depth of 11.6 kilometers (7 miles). Greece is in one of the world’s most seismically active areas, and earthquakes are common, though most are not felt. Deaths and severe damage are rare.