A magnitude 6.1 earthquake rattles El Salvador with no immediate reports of injuries or damage

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake rattled El Salvador on Wednesday afternoon with no initial reports of injuries or damage, according to a report from the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake took place 37 miles off the coast of the western region of La Libertad. It shook much of the Central American nation and neighboring Guatemala. The earthquake was followed by two strong aftershocks, magnitude 4.1 and 4.5, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele wrote on X.

