Attorney for white homeowner who shot Ralph Yarl says his client needs a psychological evaluation

The attorney for an elderly white homeowner who shot Ralph Yarl after the teenage Black honor student came to his home by mistake says his client needs a psychological exam. The attorney filed a motion Tuesday on behalf of Andrew Lester, who was 84 at the time of the shooting and is now 85. Lester has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the April 13, 2023, shooting of Yarl, then 16. The trial in the case is scheduled to begin Oct. 7.

