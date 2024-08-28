Cheerleader drops sexual harassment lawsuit against Northwestern University

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — A cheerleader has dropped her federal sexual harassment lawsuit against Northwestern University. Hayden Richardson filed suit in the Northern District of Illinois in January 2021. She alleged that drunken fans and alumni groped her at school-sanctioned events in 2018 and 2019 and that administrators tried to cover up her complaints. She also alleged the cheerleading coach at the time required female cheerleaders to mingle with powerful donors to help bring in more money. Online court records show Richardson agreed to drop the lawsuit Monday and a judge approved it a day later. The records don’t indicate why Richardson dropped the suit. Northwestern’s attorney didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.