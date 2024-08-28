Deal reached with Norfolk Southern to expand rail service in parts of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State officials are approving a deal with Norfolk Southern that expands commuter and passenger rail services in southwestern and northern Virginia. The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority plans to run passenger trains between Roanoke and Christiansburg on the private rail company’s main rail line. Officials also want to expand evening and weekend services for a commuter line in Northern Virginia that runs between Prince William County and Washington, D.C. Officials say they plan to add train service during the evenings and over weekends.

