Following protests, DeSantis says plan to develop state parks is ‘going back to the drawing board’

Published 1:50 PM

Associated Press/Report for America

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said a controversial proposal by his administration to develop golf courses, pickleball courts and hotels at state parks is “going back to the drawing board.” Questioned by reporters Wednesday, DeSantis worked to distance himself from the plan, which he called “half-baked.” The proposal prompted hundreds of protesters to gather at the parks this week and sparked rare bipartisan opposition, including from Florida’s Republican U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.

Associated Press

