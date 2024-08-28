Probe is closed into owners of Pulse nightclub, where 49 died in mass shooting
Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Orlando Police Department has closed its investigation into the former owners of the Pulse nightclub without filing any charges. Victims’ families and survivors of the killing of 49 patrons at the LGBTQ-friendly club had asked law enforcement to investigate the owners for criminal culpability. The police department said this week that no charges will be filed against former owners Barbara and Rosario Poma since probable cause doesn’t exist. Investigators wrote in a report that none of the Pomas’ actions were done “with a reckless disregard for human life” and that “they could not have reasonably foreseen or anticipated a terrorist incident taking place.”