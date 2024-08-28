Q&A: Zedd waited nine years to release a new album. He says the kaleidoscopic ‘Telos’ is ‘timeless’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It has been almost a decade since Zedd, the Grammy-winning producer and DJ, released his sophomore album, “True Colors.” A lot can happen in that time. Mostly, the German dance-pop maverick needed to push himself to make an album that would move the needle. Enter “Telos,” his long-awaited third full-length. He told The Associated Press it’s an album he doubted he could create. It includes features from Muse and John Mayer to newer pop voices like Remi Wolf and Bea Miller. Zedd says the album “is purely for me, whatever that means musically.”

