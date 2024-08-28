US Open: Iga Swiatek and other tennis players say their mental and physical health are ignored

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s nothing new for tennis players to worry aloud about their sport’s overcrowded calendar, too-tough season and too-short offseason. No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek added an additional complaint this week at the U.S. Open: Athletes are not being heard when they express concerns about potential harm to mental and physical health caused by having more tournaments that run longer and new rules that require participation in more events. Swiatek also said players are not being consulted enough by the professional tours.

