LONDON (AP) — Police has been eliminated in most parts of the world, but the infectious disease is still spreading in a small number of countries. The recent polio infection in an unvaccinated baby in Gaza is the first time the disease has been reported in the territory in more than 25 years. Polio is one of the world’s most infectious diseases and until it is wiped out globally, the virus will continue to trigger outbreaks anywhere children are not fully vaccinated.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.