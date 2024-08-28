Water buffalo corralled days after it escaped in Iowa suburb and was shot by police

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An escaped water buffalo is headed to a large animal hospital days after it wandered away from a suburban Iowa property and through the neighborhood. Officials say the injured animal was located in a wooded area in Des Moines on Wednesday. Police say they responded to a call on Saturday about an animal in the road in the suburb of Pleasant Hill. It turned out to be a water buffalo, and the owner told police the animal was aggressive. Police fired one round from a shotgun, injuring the animal, but it got away and was on the loose in the town of about 11,000 residents.

