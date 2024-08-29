Federal agents seize $6 million worth of cocaine near Puerto Rico and arrest two men

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal agents in Puerto Rico say they have seized $6 million worth of cocaine and arrested two men from the Dominican Republic in waters south of the U.S. territory. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Thursday that more than 660 pounds of cocaine were found aboard a boat traveling south of Puerto Rico on Wednesday. It is the latest multimillion-dollar drug seizure this year in waters surrounding Puerto Rico. In July, federal agents seized $4.6 million worth of cocaine west of the island. Puerto Rico is considered a transit point for drugs being smuggled to the U.S. mainland and other countries.

