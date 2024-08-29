Here’s what to know about recalled Boar’s Head deli meats linked to a deadly listeria outbreak

A deadly food poisoning outbreak has led to the recall of more than 7 million pounds of popular Boar’s Head deli meats made at a plant in Virginia. U.S. health officials are investigating the outbreak. Nine people have died and about 50 have been hospitalized since May. Listeria bacteria are hardy and can survive and grow even during refrigeration. Cooking foods until they’re steaming hot can kill the bacteria, but deli meats are usually eaten cold. Many of the meats recalled by Boar’s Head are meant to be sliced at grocery store deli counters, though some prepackaged meats are included.

